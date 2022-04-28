Juan Luis Guerra has Covid; postpone concert

The prominent Dominican artist Juan Luis Guerra tested positive for Covid-19 and for this reason it was forced to postpone the show that would take place this Saturday, April 30, FTX Arena at 8:00 p.m.

The award-winning singer-songwriter issued a message addressed to the public who bought the tickets to attend this show that is part of the tour “Between the sea and palm trees”.

“Dear friends from Miami, this video is to inform you that this morning due to body ailments, I decided to take a Covid test and it came out positive, which is why we are forced to postpone our concert that we had for this April 30 at the FTX Arena,” said the artist in a message posted on social networks.

The new date will be Friday, May 13. “We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause you, but we continue with many wishes to see you again and to continue the party, healthy in the name of Jesus,” he concluded his message wishing blessings.

The interpreter of “La bilirubina” has continued his journey after exhausting a residence in Punta Cana with the tour “Between the sea and palm trees”, which continued with a presentation at the Puerto Rico Coliseum and in several cities in the United States.

The replacement of your concert in Miami it will be on May 13.