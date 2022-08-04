Juan Requesens, former Venezuelan opposition deputy, is convicted of attempted assassination against Maduro, reports his lawyer

(Video from 2018) What is behind the arrest of Requesens in Venezuela? 0:48

(CNN Spanish) –– Former Venezuelan deputy Juan Requesens was sentenced this Thursday to eight years in prison for the crime of conspiracy, his lawyer Joel García reported on Twitter. García pointed out that in the next few hours he will meet with the family of the opposition politician to evaluate future actions.

Requesens’ lawyers affirm that their client is innocent of the charges against him.

CNN reached out to Venezuela’s Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, who only indicated that he will hold a press conference later to provide additional details on the case.

Requesens was charged in August 2018 with seven crimes related to the attempted assassination of the questioned President Nicolás Maduro, which occurred on August 4 of that year.

The attack took place during a military parade on one of the main avenues in Caracas, when two small drones that were flying over the event exploded. Maduro was unhurt, although seven National Guardsmen were injured.

Osmary Hernández contributed to this report.