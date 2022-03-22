judge suspends deportation priorities; orders government to execute deportation orders | Univision Immigration News

A district judge ruled Tuesday that the federal government does not have the authority to change the laws of apprehension, detention and deportation of aliens that the US Congress has explicitly enacted under due legislative process.
The ruling blocks Section 2 of the memorandum issued by the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Alejandro Mayorkas, dated September 30, 2021, where it establishes the new deportation priorities that officers have to evaluate in the different cases. to proceed with the expulsion of a foreigner.
The judicial decision was in response to a lawsuit filed by the states of Arizona, Montana and Ohio, governed by Republicans, who allege that the government violated the law by modifying and establishing deportation priorities, especially for those undocumented immigrants who have an order. current expulsion.
The plaintiffs criticized the Mayorkas memorandum and pointed out that the change of priorities corresponds to the president in use of his executive powers.
In sentencing, Judge Michael J. Newman dismissed DHS’s claims and granted the states’ lawsuit. He also said the DHS secretary and all DHS officials and agents are prohibited from enforcing Section 2 of the Sept. 30 memorandum, which sets out deportation priorities.
The order means that the government must proceed with deportations and cannot “authorize the release of, whether on bond, supervision, or otherwise, a noncitizen with a final order of removal.”
Nor can it delay or suspend the removal of an individual to the extent “to the extent there is no other provision” established in immigration law.
“This Order does not limit or prevent DHS from enforcing or implementing permanent guidance in a manner not presently prohibited,” the ruling added.
The judge said the preliminary order “applies nationwide and in all places, territories, or jurisdictions where DHS has authority to enforce the guidance,” unless the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals or the Supreme Court rules otherwise. contrary.
“Seek legal advice”
Lawyers consulted by Univision Noticias pointed out that Judge Newman’s ruling constitutes a major setback for Biden’s immigration policy and anticipated that the case will escalate to the Supreme Court of Justice.
“The three plaintiff states managed to stop the implementation of the deportation priorities established in the September 30 memorandum that gave flexibility and broad discretion to DHS agents,” said José Guerrero, an immigration attorney who practices in Miami, Florida.
“Now people who are in deportation proceedings or have a deportation order issued, my advice is to seek legal advice because with this order they are at risk of being detained and removed from the United States.”
“A blow for Biden”
“The decision made by Judge Newman is a blow to Biden and his immigration policy,” said Alex Gálvez, an immigration attorney practicing in Los Angeles, California. “More than anything because of the instruction he gave that the ruling must be implemented immediately at the national level while the decision is appealed.”
“But at the end of the day, it’s about resources,” Gálvez added. “DHS does not have the resources to make all the arrests it needs to make or carry out all the deportations that plaintiffs expect.”
As for what foreigners with a valid deportation order should expect, Gálvez said that “if they don’t have serious, heavy crimes, they shouldn’t be living in fear, but they should be alert that this can be implemented soon.”
1.2 million orders issued
As for the number of deportation orders issued, Mayorkas told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee in November last year that the DHS was aware of 1.2 million foreigners who should be expelled from the country.
But he warned that “the fact that an individual is a removable undocumented person should not be the only reason for legal action against them.”
The US homeland security chief also questioned the validity of all existing final orders of deportation, many of which were issued in absentia due to failed Notices to Appear (NTAs).
That issue was settled by the Supreme Court, which ruled that misspelled, undated, or incorrectly addressed documents were invalid.
“I would not necessarily accept the fact that all (undocumented immigrants with a final order of removal) have received due process,” the secretary said.
Mayorkas also reaffirmed the deportation priorities that were announced in February and updated in October in a memo he sent to the directors of all the agencies under his command.