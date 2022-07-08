Julia Roberts and Danny Moder, 20 years of unbreakable marriage defying Hollywood conventions

The Roberts and Moder thing was an almost instant crush, but they waited a while to get married because they both had other partners. When they met on the set of TheMexican In the year 2000, the film in which she starred with Brad Pitt, he had been married for three years to the Argentinian make-up artist Vera Steimberg and the actress from beautiful woman She was in a relationship with actor Benjamin Bratt.

In fact, before Moder came into his life, Roberts was only known to have relationships with celebrities, most of them actors like Liam Neeson, Jason Patric, Dylan McDermott or Matthew Perry. The most relevant were the ones she had with Kiefer Sutherland, with whom she broke up in 1991, just three days before the wedding, and with the country singer Lyle Lovett, with whom she was married between 1993 and 1995.

Moder finalized his divorce in 2002 and married the actress once the legal part was settled. A year later, Roberts sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview for the magazine EITHER and spoke openly about their marriage. Winfrey herself realized the happiness that the interpreter gave off and asked her about it:

“It has a lot to do with my marriage. My husband, Danny, has enlightened me. Through being married I have met people and experienced things that have fueled my life in an incredible way,” Roberts responded.

“So, have you proven the theory that a rich and famous person can marry someone who is not famous and have the marriage succeed?” Winfrey continued.

“Yes. Jobs don’t marry, people marry. It may sound cliché and I’ve said it a thousand times, but I think I’m fundamentally the same simple person I’ve always been. I only dedicate myself to something ostentatious and absurd that leads people to think that I am someone ultra-fascinating, “said the actress.