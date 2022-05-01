Entertainment

Julia Roberts bets on pastel tones for a super youthful look

There is a prejudice that at a certain age there are some colors that are not so favorable. And the first thing you should know is that there is no gender or age to use the colors that you like the most. at age 54 Julia Roberts bet on pastel tones for a look super youthful.

Pastel tones such as vanilla yellow, mint green, currant blue, or cotton candy pink are a trend that is here to stay. They are used at all times of the year, not just in spring or summer. One of their advantages is that they can help you decontract a look which can look more formal and make it youthful. Julia Robertsthe actress from Mujer Bonita, shows different alternatives to add this color palette to your wardrobe.

