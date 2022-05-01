Julia Roberts bets on pastel tones for a super youthful look

There is a prejudice that at a certain age there are some colors that are not so favorable. And the first thing you should know is that there is no gender or age to use the colors that you like the most. at age 54 Julia Roberts bet on pastel tones for a look super youthful.

Pastel tones such as vanilla yellow, mint green, currant blue, or cotton candy pink are a trend that is here to stay. They are used at all times of the year, not just in spring or summer. One of their advantages is that they can help you decontract a look which can look more formal and make it youthful. Julia Robertsthe actress from Mujer Bonita, shows different alternatives to add this color palette to your wardrobe.

A tailored suit with rocker style

This is the perfect example of how you can wear the pastel palette with a super youthful and relaxed style. In this case Julia Roberts He is wearing a tailored suit, with a slightly longer jacket, almost above the knee in pastel blue. Her touch, the rocker style t-shirt in the same tone with the iconic language of the Rolling Stones. The red touch is perfect with the light blue, it is a very trendy combination. This outfit can go perfect with sneakers or high-heeled shoes, depending on the occasion.

The Pretty Woman actress wears a tailored suit with an oversize jacket in pastel blue. He accompanied her with a rocker shirt.

unicorn fans

Who said that unicorns are a design for 10-year-old girls? If you want to add a cool and relaxed touch to your look nothing better than this mint green sweater with an embroidered unicorn that it wears Julia Roberts. It is the ideal type of garments for women over 50 that help you add a youthful touch to your look. It has a simple cut, which looks good on everyone. It can go great with jeans, dress pants, or a skirt.

This mint green sweater with an embroidered unicorn worn by Julia Roberts is the perfect garment to decontract any look.

Bet on vanilla yellow

The look what Julia Roberts chose to appear on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, aroused all kinds of comments on social networks. The Pretty Woman actress sure knows how to wear a cool tailored suit. In this case, she chose a vanilla yellow model from Lafayette 148 New York. In addition to betting on the pastel tone, the detail that most caught her attention were the wide and short pants, just above the ankle and finished off with a hem. These types of pants are a great alternative to achieve a more youthful style in women over 50. It is good to cut so much cake with black, more masculine lace-up shoes.

Related news

A vanilla yellow tailored suit that stands out for its wide and short pants, above the ankle. Perfect to combine with men’s style lace-up shoes.

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, no matter how old you are.