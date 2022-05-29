Julia Roberts shows off in mini shorts during recordings in New York

Julia Roberts was captured by the paparazzi flaunting her eternal youth and incomparable beauty while recording her current film project Leave The World Behind beside Ethan Hawke.

She was seen on the set of the movie in the neighborhood of smithtown in the city of New York wearing a look ideal summer to go to the beach or take casual walks in a warm climate.

She showed off her slim legs and worked figure dressed in a shorts loose-fitting jean to match a green top with a round neckline and an unbuttoned navy blue shirt.

combined the outfits with a beige wide-brimmed hat, sandals nakedmultiple sparkly rings and aviator sunglasses.

Photo: The Grosby Group

The celebrity54, showed off her outstanding beauty with make-up clear lipstick naked and light blush pink on the cheeks, while her hair was styled on the side with wavy locks.

For his part, his co-star Ethan Hawke dressed a look similar with shorts, unbuttoned shirt, sandals and sunglasses.

The film is reportedly a production of Sam Esmail and will feature high-profile actors such as Julia RobertsHawke, Myha’la Herrold and the Oscar winner, Mahershala Ali.

The film will be based on the novel of the same name, written by Rumaan Alamand that will tell the story of a family of New York who rents a house in the suburbs of the city and lives a series of strange circumstances with another family, described dead line when revealing the project.

The movie is being produced with the support of Netflix after it was revealed that several streaming platforms were fighting her with attractive millionaire offers.

In recent months, Julia has kept herself busy with a series of successful Projectsincluding the program Gaslit from Starz TV and recordings of Ticket To Paradise beside George Clooney, which will be released in October 2022.

During an interview with New York Times said it took her more than 20 years to make a new romantic comedy because she was focused on other areas of her acting career and raising her children with her husband Daniel Moder.

“It can’t be 20 years, right? Here’s the thing: If I thought something was good enough, I would have done it,” Roberts said.

“But I also had three children in the last 18 years. That raises the bar even higher because then it’s not just about ‘Is this material any good?’ It is also the mathematical equation of my husband’s work schedule and the children’s school schedule and summer vacations. It’s not just, ‘Oh, I think I want to do this,’ she admitted.

MA