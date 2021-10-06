Jungle Cruise, released the official trailer of the film

The adventure film inspired by a Disney-themed attraction will be released in theaters on July 28: here are the new images of the film

This summer, for the holidays, instead of the same beach and the same sea, why not opt ​​for something more exotic, like… a nice trip to the jungle? On July 28, in fact, it arrives in cinemas Jungle Cruise, the new adventure film inspired by the eponymous attraction of the Disney amusement parks, with protagonists Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. And judging by the new trailer, just released by Walt Disney, the emotions will truly be “family”.

We are at the beginning of the twentieth century. Scientist Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) is on a quest, along with her brother McGregor (Jack Whitehall), for the legendary Tree of Life, endowed with miraculous healing powers. Carrying them into the jungle to complete their mission is the massive boat captain Frank (Dwayne Johnson). As emerges from the new trailer for Jungle Cruise, However, this fantastic trio will have to face adversity and enemies of all kinds, from ferocious beasts to frightening monsters, passing through German submarines that are definitely off course. In short, there are all the conditions to make it Jungle Cruise a new classic of adventure films for the whole family.

The release of Jungle Cruise in theaters it was initially scheduled for summer 2020, but as with many other films, the date has shifted over time due to the pandemic. After landing in theaters on July 28, the film will be available on Disney + starting on July 30.

Jungle Cruise is not the first film adaptation of a Disney theme attraction: the most illustrious precedent, in this sense, is represented by the successful saga of Pirates of the Caribbean.