Jurassic Park becomes reality: mammoths cloned to fight climate change

THE mammoth cloned may soon become a reality. In fact, a company called Colossal has already raised $ 15 million to try to bring extinct animals back to life, a bit like in Jurassic Park, however, with the aim of countering the increasingly devastating effects of climate change.

Mammoth cloning is not a new topic. In fact, in the past, scientists all over the world have already shared their intent to bring back the extinct species thousands of years ago. In this period, however, we return to address this issue after a Harvard professor of genetics presented the project he led, aimed precisely at the cloning of precious animals.

Loading... Advertisements

ComicBook provided an overview of what the Colossal company is trying to do: engage gene sequencing technology. “Colossal’s landmark de-extinction project will be the resurrection of the mammoth, or more specifically a cold-resistant elephant with all of the mammoth’s fundamental biological traits. It will walk like a mammoth, it will look like a mammoth in all respects, but above all it will reinforce the ecosystem previously destroyed after the extinction of the Mammoth“. The company, therefore, does not want to bring ice age creatures back to life just to put a saddle on their back. They are doing it because they believe the mammoth is one.”species that left an ecological void when it became extinct“. This is not a crazy publicity stunt: they are doing it for”fight climate change“.

As for Jurassic Park, remember that the new chapter of the historic franchise, Jurassic World: Dominion, will arrive in theaters in June 2022. The feature film will star Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith and BD Wong . Among the returns in the saga there will then be those of Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Campbell Scott. Finally, the new entries will be Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, and Isabella Sermon.