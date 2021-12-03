Jurassic World: The Dominion, here is the video with the prologue of the film

Fans of Jurassic World they won’t have to wait long to see new scenes from their favorite saga: although the next filmic chapter, Jurassic World: The Dominion, arrives in theaters only next summer, in fact, Universal has already released i first five minutes which will be the prologue to the film. And as you can see, there will be no shortage of surprises. These opening scenes, in fact, are set 65 million years ago, when dinosaurs were the only true masters of planet Earth: among a great variety of species and breathtaking views we also witness a harsh struggle for survival but above all to a leap in time not a little.

As you can guess from this introduction, in fact, The domain will start exactly where the previous chapter left off, Jurassic World: The Destroyed Kingdom, released in 2018: the island where these prehistoric specimens were confined, Isla Nublar, it had been destroyed and many monstrous reptiles had managed to escape into the world. Here, in fact, we see the protagonist Chris Pratt chasing a helicopter on a T-rex that sows panic in a cinema drive-in. The characters played by will also return to the film Bryce Dallas Howard And BD Wong, but also those we had seen in the historical chapters of Jurassic Park to which they return to give their faces Sam Neill, Laura Dern And Jeff Goldblum.

Jurassic World: The Dominion was expected to be released in June 2021 but the outbreak of the pandemic forced all plans to be postponed: the director Colin Trevorrow, who co-wrote the script with Emily Carmichael, worked for months in post-production from her home in England to allow the film to continue production. Now the new debut date is scheduled for June 20, 2022. Meanwhile Trevorrow also worked on the animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, whose fourth season arrives this December on Netflix and will connect directly to the events of the next film.