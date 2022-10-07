Justin Bieber cancels his entire tour

The Canadian singer, who revealed in June to suffer from partial paralysis of his face, said Thursday that his world tour would again be suspended until further notice.

A month ago, Justin Bieber, who revealed in June to suffer from partial paralysis of his face, temporarily suspended his tour Justice World Tour to focus on his health.

But this Friday, the concert production company AEG indicated on Instagram that the Canadian singer would not finally return to the stage until further notice. His tour was due to end at the end of March 2023 in Poland.

As the press release states, “all remaining concert dates are postponed until March 25, 2023 inclusive”.

“I need to rest to feel better”

In early June, Justin Bieber announced on Instagram to suffer from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder paralyzing one side of the face and caused by reactivation of the varicella or shingles virus.

The 28-year-old artist then interrupted his Justice World Tour for several weeks before resuming the stage in Europe and recently at the major Rock in Rio festival in Brazil, his last concert to date.

“This weekend I gave everything for the Brazilians (but) when I left the stage I was exhausted and I realized that my health had to be a priority,” he wrote on his Instagram account. .

“So I’m going to take a break from my tour, for the moment (…) It’s going to be fine but I need to rest to feel better”, continued the singer of Peaches.