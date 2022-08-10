Justin Bieber criticized for doing the goose step during a concert

Pop artist Justin Bieber made headlines on Wednesday after performing a goose step and Nazi salute.

The 28-year-old Bieber was performing in front of 20,000 fans at a concert in Helsinki, Finland yesterday when he made the move, condemned by several European Jewish organizations.

The German army appropriated this march, especially during the Third Reich.

“Choosing to give the ‘Hitler salute’, a symbol of adherence to the values ​​of the Nazi Party, is, on the part of the singer, an insult to millions of Jews,” said Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, chairman of the Council of Rabbis Europeans.

The singer is due to perform in Tel Aviv on October 13.

Justin Bieber, who’s apparently still a thing, decided to goose-step and do a sieg Heil at a concert in Finland yesterday. The Conference of European Rabbis denounced his actions and demands an explanation. Will he repeat the performance when he comes to Israel this fall? pic.twitter.com/CtIoIgZl7T — Judah Ari Gross (@JudahAriGross) August 10, 2022

Goldschmidt called on the Israeli government to cancel the performance in response to Bieber’s “ignominious” behavior.

“It is unthinkable that a singer who has tens of millions of fans around the world would allow himself such behavior, especially on European soil, still full of the blood of millions of Jews and other minorities, brutally murdered by the Nazi dictator,” Goldschmidt concluded.