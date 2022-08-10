Justin Bieber does the Nazi salute on stage

International star Justin Bieber was yesterday (Tuesday) in concert in Finland in front of an audience of 20,000 people. This performance is part of the artist’s world tour which is scheduled to take place in Israel next October.

Will his arrival be disrupted by the strange event that took place on the Finnish stage yesterday? In front of the delirious crowd, Justin Bieber made the Nazi salute while starting a march that resembles military marches.

Leaders of Jewish communities in Europe learned of this episode and expressed their indignation. They require the singer to provide explanations for this gesture. The president of the Federation of European Rabbis, Rabbi Pinhas Goldschmidt, reacted harshly: “The famous singer slapped the face of millions of Jews around the world when he took up the Nazi salute which symbolizes the values ​​of the Nazi Party and its leader, the executioner of the Jews, Adolf Hitler”.

I call on the State of Israel to reconsider holding its concert scheduled for next October

It is inconceivable that a singer who has millions of fans around the world would allow himself to make such a gesture on European soil which has seen so much Jewish blood and minorities, murdered by the Nazi executioner. The use of this gesture on such a wide platform is a victorious image for anti-Semites and it constitutes an incitement for the next aggressors. I demand an explanation from the singer for his scandalous gesture and I call on the State of Israel to reconsider the holding of his concert scheduled for next October”.