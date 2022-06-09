Entertainment

Justin Bieber forced to cancel several concerts

For health reasons, Justin Bieber is forced to cancel several dates of his “Justice” tour.

While on a world tour, Justin Bieber announced that he had to cancel some dates. It was via social networks that the star revealed the bad news to his fans on Tuesday, just before his performance in Toronto: “I can’t believe I’m saying this… I did everything I could to get better but I’m getting sicker and sicker. »

And to continue: “My heart is broken to have to cancel the next concerts, according to the orders of the doctors. To all my fans, I love you so much. I’m going to rest and get better. »

At this time, we do not know more about his state of health. It is also unclear which dates will be canceled and/or postponed. His next performance was scheduled for New York this Monday, May 13. The interpreter of “Baby” is supposed to start his concerts in Europe on July 31st. Let the Belgians be reassured, the two dates in Antwerp are scheduled for March 2023. By then, Justin Bieber should be in great shape, we hope.

