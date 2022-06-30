Justin Bieber forced to return earlier than expected from his vacation!

While enjoying the sun with his wife Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber had to leave his vacation in an emergency to return to Los Angeles.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were enjoying the Bahamas, when a new diagnosis fell for the singer. Something to shorten their vacation. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Hailey Bieber takes care of her husband

justin bieber has been suffering from facial paralysis for several weeks. Which forces him to cancel a few concerts of his Justice World Tour. A big blow for the one who has already suspended one of his previous tours.

On June 11, 2022, Justin Bieber posted a video of himself on Instagram to announce to his fans that he was affected by a disease that rarely affects young people. This is Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

He therefore appears with half of his face frozen. One of his eyes was unresponsive, as was part of his mouth. Something to panic his fans, but not only.

Indeed, the media quickly seized the information to report it. And for good reason, Justin Bieber is an international star and he was on a world tour.

Very soon he had the support from his wife Hailey Bieber. Yes, the model was quick to give her news. Even if the latter was in full promotion of his new project.

Indeed, the wife of Justin Bieber has just launched her skincare brand Rhode Skin. Yes, Kendall Jenner’s BFF joins the closed clan of stars who launched their cosmetics brands. Thus, Hailey Bieber becomes a businesswoman in turn, just like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner.

The married couple therefore took time to breathe away from the paparazzi and the media. But it is without counting on the last diagnosis of his doctor. MCE TV tells you more!

Justin Bieber spotted for the first time since Ramsay Hunt syndrome Diagnosis, leaving 2 week recovery getaway in the Bahamas. https://t.co/qHtOXJ698c — TMZ (@TMZ) June 27, 2022

Justin Bieber on vacation with his wife in the Bahamas

In full Justice World Tourr, Justin Bieber finds himself on a forced break. While he was taking full advantage of his big comeback on stage!

Justin Bieber clings to his career and does not intend to admit defeat anytime soon. Indeed, with his wife Hailey Bieber, they offered themselves a short vacation in the Bahamas.

The opportunity for the married couple to decompress. And for good reason, Hailey Bieber had to launch her Rhode Beauty brand while Justin Bieber was in full facial paralysis. Moreover, since he was unable to attend the launch party, he had delivered a huge teddy bear to her to replace him.

Yep, Justin Bieber always makes sure to get it right. Even when he can’t make it to famous ceremonies like the BET Awards, Justin Bieber manages to win a prize. Moreover, he won the award for the best feat of the year for his collaboration with Wizkid on the title Essence.

But still on vacation, this Monday, June 27, 2022, Justin Bieber and Hailey had to catch a plane back to Los Angeles. And for good reason, the 28-year-old singer was not feeling too well. Especially since a doctor revealed that Ramsay Hunt syndrome was more relevant to older people.

Could this detail have overwhelmed Justin Bieber? Must he follow a special treatment in the next few days ? Hard to say.

In any case, the married couple are back in Los Angeles. It remains to be seen whether Justin Bieber will be better in the coming days or even weeks.