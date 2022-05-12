Justin Bieber: his tender gesture towards Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez lived a tumultuous love affair for more than eight years. Today, their relationship is a thing of the past since the singer married supermodel Hailey Baldwin in September 2018. However, fans of the former couple are convinced that the two stars will eventually find themselves, like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. This week, a rumor revived that possibility again. Indeed, the Instagram account “Deux Moi” revealed that Justin Bieber allegedly sent flowers to the star of “Only Murders in the Building” just before the SAG Awards ceremony, on February 28. Information that would have been confirmed by a source close to the actress. Could the two exes be reconnecting? That’s the question everyone is asking, especially since Justin Bieber took advantage of sending this gift while his wife was in France for Paris Fashion Week.

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s love story

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin met in 2009 on the set of “The Today Show”. Before starting a romantic relationship, they were friends for many years. In 2016, they decide to form a couple, but a few months later, the singer puts an end to their affair because he does not feel ready to commit to a serious relationship. From November 2017 to February 2018, he decides to see his first love, Selena Gomez, again. To everyone’s surprise, in June of the same year, the singer announced that he was back with Hailey Baldwin. A month later, the couple got engaged. In September 2018, they married civilly and then organized a big ceremony the following year. Since then, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber frequently post their happiness on social networks.