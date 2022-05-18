Justin Bieber, Mayweather and the Kardashians banned from buying Ferraris?

Rumor swells: Ferrari reportedly banned a few celebrities, forbidding them to get their hands on their vehicles. Floyd Mayweather and the Kardashian family would do, among other things, in the box of “excluded”.

More Féfé for Kim?

This is one of the hallway noises that has been agitating social networks in recent hours: even if Ferrari never mentioned the existence of any ” listing “it could be that the famous Italian manufacturer reserves the right to no longer sell its cars to certain stars, including Justin Bieber, Floyd Mayweather or the Kardashian family. the “ban” would have been applied after the celebrities in question indulged in customizations more or less inspired by their “Rari”. To evoke a concrete example, although to be taken with tweezers, Bieber would have aroused the anger of Ferrari after having modified the color of his vehicle, before reselling it.

The rumor is surprising, but plausible on certain points. Still, Lamborghini does not seem to apply such a policy. Just look at the number of artists who have “pimped” their cars, in sometimes exuberant ways, without the manufacturer ever showing the slightest vexation or even the slightest ounce of disagreement.