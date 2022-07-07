Justin Bieber paralyzed in the face: the singer can smile again

Almost a month after announcing that he was suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, Justin Bieber is doing much better. While on vacation, the singer was seen smiling as a sign that his facial paralysis is calming down.

For Justin Bieber, it’s a small gesture that means a lot. Suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, the Canadian singer had no choice but to cancel several concert dates. But his health seems to be improving. Paralyzed from the face, the star was pictured smiling as he enjoyed a vacation in Idaho with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and friends Usher, Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs. Several weeks after worrying his fans, Justin Bieber seems to be doing much better. Because on the spot, the singer took advantage of a busy day of relaxation. Stroll on the beach, sports game, descent of toboggans… All this, with a smile on your face, proof that his state of health is much less worrying than a few weeks ago and that Justin Bieber is on the road to recovery .

On June 10, however, it was particularly distressed and alarming that he spoke on his Instagram account. “I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused paralysis in my face”he revealed then. This condition, a complication of shingles, usually occurs when a flare-up affects the facial nerve near an ear and can cause facial paralysis, but also hearing loss in some cases, even tinnitus, vertigo, nausea, and vomiting. “As you can see, that eye (right eye) can’t blink, I can’t smile on that part of the face”Justin Bieber continued, while revealing his half-paralyzed face.

Hailey Bieber: ‘He feels a lot better’

In this complicated period, Justin Bieber was able to count on the important presence and unfailing support of his wife. “Honestly, the bright side of this whole situation – what he’s been through, what I’ve been through – is that it really binds you together. I feel like we’re closer than ever. It really brings us closer. That’s what I take away from it all, revealed Hailey Bieber. In a way, it forces you to be upfront about what’s going on so people understand what you’re going through. In fact, I think it paved the way for some really important and amazing conversations. He is getting better day by day. He’s feeling a lot better and obviously it was a scary and unexpected situation but it’s going to be okay.” And the young woman was right. After having been forced to cancel several concerts, Justin Bieber should therefore find his American fans shortly.