Justin Turner and Roberts convinced Freeman

After several days of rumours, Freddie FreemanA free agent for the first time in his career, he agreed to a $162 million, six-year deal to play for the Dodgersthe team officially announced on Friday.

According to Boston Globe reporter Pete Abraham, the manager Dave Robertsthe veteran third baseman justin turner and Dodgers president of basketball operations Andrew Friedman were the three people who together They phoned Freeman to convince him to sign with Los Angelesduring the wedding of Mookie Betts, just hours before the lockout that froze the MLB trading market began.

Before accepting the California team’s offer, it was believed the Atlanta Braves would try to secure Freeman, who has never played in another shirt. But they did not reach an agreement before the start of the lockout in early December and the rest of the story we already know. From this 2022 and until 2027, the star first baseman will wear the number 5 on his back.

Freeman was named the 2020 National League Most Valuable Player. The first baseman helped the Atlanta Braves win their fourth straight Eastern Division title last season and their first World Series since 1995.