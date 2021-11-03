Juve-Fiorentina, Allegri’s probable formation

And now there Champions League he can also take off the curtains. There is a corner at the Continassa, ready to welcome all the thoughts related to the brightest Cup, the dream of bringing it back home and the fear that it will vanish once again, but for three months Juventus will focus on something else. […]

First idea, obviously spontaneous, in view of Saturday’s match: if he will recover from the muscular fatigue that has already caused him to miss Inter, Sassuolo and Verona, Moise Kean he will be able to find space from the start, unless the Juventus coach intends to “risk” Kaio Jorge, in that case making his seasonal debut as a starter. Forward, therefore, Max could give Morata a turn to rest, while on the irrepressible indispensability of Dybala – even more so after yesterday’s extraordinary performance in the Champions League – only a madman will have his doubts. […] Who will be there on Saturday afternoon, unless Allegri suddenly changes his mind, is Locatelli, who took over from Verona with revisable results after having played almost always. The former Sassuolo is a guaranteed certainty in a midfield destined to change skin match after match: it remains to be seen if Max will trust again Bentancur despite the bad moment of the Uruguayan (yesterday on the bench) and with McKennie in the guise of goleador looking for confirmation. In defense, in front of Wojciech Szczesny, one option is to retreat Cuadrado that against Zenit he rested on the bench – as in the old days, in place of Danilo, possibly ready to occupy the left tile if Alex Sandro needs a pit stop. The Colombian ready to plow the right wing with his raids is a possibility, while in the middle every time the dilemma is repeated: when it will be Leonardo Bonucci’s turn, unlucky for his own goal signed in favor of Zenit, to rest? Leo is gritting his teeth and for Saturday Juve could start again with captain Giorgio Chiellini.

