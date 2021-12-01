Sports

Juve from Salerno recovers something lost: is this the turning point?

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
In days corporate made complicated by the affair capital gains, the Juventus finds himself on the field. At least like result. The bianconeri replicate the 2-0 recorded in the last away match against Lazio but, compared to the Olimpico match, they grant chills not requested by Merry: Simy’s header slightly out at 0-0 and, above all, Ranieri’s internal post in the second half. A trajectory that, if it had taken a more logical direction at the level of the laws of physics, would have made even the evening at home of the last in the standings complicated. But it was important to win, and this happened. And it mattered regroup, and this also happened. Juventus has in fact constantly held the game, also due to the attitude of Salernitana, whose only goal seemed to be to create density in her own area to try to exploit what is allowed by any distractions of others.[…]

Salernitana-Juve 0-2, the bianconere report cards: Dybala and Morata shine

The awakening of the attackers

[…] Merry who, in the midst of difficulties due to the many absences to manage, finds some protagonists. Dybala, surely. And, together with him, also a Bernardeschi careful in every phase of the game and a Morata again dangerous in the area. Disappointing instead Kean: the starting shirt did not stimulate him enough. Juventus responding to the rampant Atalanta, keeping seven points away from fourth place. Now the calendar proposes Genoa at home, the away matches in Venice and Bologna and the closure of 2022 at the Allianz Stadium with Cagliari, commitments interspersed with the last Champions League match with Malmoe. A cycle to be exploited absolutely, to keep up, to further recompact the environment and, above all, to recover oneself.

All the insights on the edition of Tuttosport

