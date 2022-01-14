Juve market, the hunt for the attacker continues: in January, three roads open up

The 4 goals scored against Roma must not and cannot deceive. At Juventus there is a problem of prolificacy, overall and specifically in the offensive department, and a daring match where 4 goals have been scored is not indicative of a resolution of the problem. A known problem, in the Continassa offices, where market people work to find a solution. For the January market, the Gazzetta dello Sport suggests 3 solutions.

IN JANUARY – According to reports from the rosea, there are three roads for the January market. One is always the one that leads to Mauro Icardi. The path, however, is increasingly bumpy and the hypothesis that leads to the Argentine now seems to have vanished. More generally, however, we are looking for a number 9 able to finalize and increase the numbers of the offensive department. Second hypothesis: a hybrid between a 9 and a wing that can replace the slot left free by the injured Chiesa. In this case, the identikit would correspond to the characteristics of Martial, en route to Manchester United. More difficult, however, Origin of Liverpool. Third, and last, hypothesis: “unless there are surprises, everything will be resolved in a sprint, in the last 10 days. Without forgetting the third way. Juve have no budget for the transfer market and are looking for a player on loan. With these assumptions, it is not impossible that everything changes because nothing changes. And on February 1st, Juve is … simply this “.