Juve prepares for the restart: isolation for Chiellini, Ramsey on leave

The resumption of training at Continassa has already projected Juve in January, without any doubt decisive for straightening (or not) the season in the league. The South Americans were missing from the rally and will return to the group tomorrow. Chiellini, on the other hand, did not show up because of a contact with a positive: preventive isolation for him. Ramsey on leave until Monday: the feeling is that the Welshman, outgoing and in close contact with other clubs in recent days through his entourage, can return to Turin only to say goodbye.

Between field and market

The other situation to be monitored – in addition to Arthur, who could return to play in Spain – is that of Morata, who would have expressed his appreciation for the proposal from Barcelona who would like him already in this upcoming transfer session. For Juve – which rejected the first Blaugrana proposal regarding an exchange with Depay – the Spaniard remains the starting center forward, unless there are such congenial junctions as to opt for the early sale. For now Morata remains the most responsible (together with Dybala) for a Juventus attack that must give answers since the restart of the season: from the big match with Napoli, then to follow on the field of Rome and therefore in the Super Cup final with Inter. Then comes a first moment of judgment.