Juve, Ramsey out is decided in 48 hours: but the agent keeps him in Turin

Suitcases in hand, or almost. Juventus have granted Aaron Ramsey 48 hours of leave with the aim of finding a new team in the January transfer market. The Welshman’s favorite destination would be the Premier League, a league he knows well, to try to regain his polish and shake up his career.

NEWCASTLE – To find Aaron Ramsey, the Newcastle. The destination, however, does not convince the midfielder. The risk, despite the ambitious aims of the new owner, would be to play in the Championship next season. Especially for this, the track would have cooled down at the moment.

BONUS – To further complicate Ramsey’s farewell, a bonus received by the agent. To tell the quibble is CalcioMercato.com: “In addition, another market situation slows down the Welshman’s farewell to the Mole Antonelliana, in addition to the 7 million euros net salary with a contract that will last until 30 June 2023, guaranteeing him another 10.5 million euros of fixed income from the Old Lady: his agent Baldwin, contrary to what happens to almost all the prosecutors in the world today, has contracted a bonus from the bianconeri for the stay of his client in Turin, which therefore restrains him from the need to search for a new club, even if only for economic reasons. The eventual commission in fact would have enticed him, but even without transfers the economic recognition will arrive. Everything therefore seems to be rowing against Juventus’ desire to get rid of the heavy salary perceived by the former Arsenal: 48 hours may just not be enough “.