Juve roller coaster, 3 things to save and 3 things to throw away at a third of the championship

Eighth place at -14 from the top, 18 points, 16 goals scored and 15 conceded: yet underneath the bare figures there are also the bases on which Allegri can found the relaunch of the team

Twelve days seem few. But in reality they can say a lot, about a team that started to win and then landed on unexpected ‘shoals’. But who at the same time got to know each other, made his bones, and perhaps even built a more solid base on which to graft the Juve to come. At first glance the balance of the first third of the championship, minute plus minute less, is negative, with an eighth place at -14 from the top, 18 points scored, 16 goals scored and 15 conceded. But behind the bare figures there was and there is more. So let’s get on that roller coaster that has been the Juventus vintage up to now, saving what can be saved and throwing from the tower what has ballasted the season so far.

The three things to save – 1) The reaction force exploded by Juve when it touches the bottom: it happened after the shock start with a point in three games, brutalized by the home defeat against Empoli, and it happened again after the double consecutive knockout against Sassuolo (again at Allianz) and Verona , in the two matches that should have projected Juve into a very different orbit, after nine useful results in a row. But despite the bloody blow, the Juventus team reacted promptly, taking six points against Zenit in the Champions League and Fiorentina in the league.

2)The European ‘face’ of Juve: it is true that playing in Europe or in Italy is not the same thing, but the good luck comes from the Champions League confirming that Juve also has an attitude and a capacity for a dominant approach to the match and an offensive team game that it goes beyond the single thrust. Four wins in 4 matches, one of which against Chelsea to disprove those who see only modest opponents in the group, cannot be a coincidence. The challenge to the limit is to be able to translate mentality and tactical attitude from European competition to the championship.

3)Allegri calls, the team responds. “When I arrived I didn’t know all the players in the squad,” said the old-new manager a few weeks ago. A situation that required some running-in also in terms of communication. But now, from Allegri’s famous outburst in the locker room tunnel onwards, the team appears more responsive to the requests of his coach, from the attitude with which the “twelfths” enter the field once the match has started, to the execution of the tasks required in the match. by the owners. Thus willingness to sacrifice and pleasure in suffering are happy concepts that the team is returning to make its own, while it still appears intermittent in the lucidity with which it manages the different stages of the race.

The three things to throw away – 1) The implementation phase. Sixteen goals in 12 matches illustrate an ability to find the way to the goal on which there is still a lot to work on. Yet the number of conclusions, in comparison with the other teams, is good: Juve have an average of 13.5 shots per game, according to the data of the League, and are sixth in terms of total number of shots. Looking at the figures, the problem lies in the aim, also due to the incidence of shots outside the mirror. The data relating to the low percentage of realization become the starting point for further analysis: the necessary tranquility may be lacking, or perhaps clarity. Meanwhile, the current bomber of the team is Dybala, with three goals scored in the league and 26th in the general classification, while Kean and Morata are still at 2. And certainly the midfield has produced less than the expected one too, on the eve called by Allegri to reduce the goal share automatically lost by Juve with the departure of Ronaldo. The fact is that the team with 16 centers is thirteenth in the ranking of goals scored, the worst result of the last 10 seasons, on a par with 2015-2016, the year of the great comeback.

2) The lack of team identity: versatility is fine, the ability to adapt to the characteristics of the opponents, the “chameleonism” at the various stages of a match, but so far Juve has often lacked a soul, that glue that transforms a group into a team, on a mental level and of the game, or that group of dominant characteristics that give identity strength to a team. Allegri has changed 16 formations in 16 games, on five occasions, inserting six new ones compared to the previous match. If at the base of the continuous changes there were injuries and healthy experimentation, now, after a third of the championship, the time has come for more defined choices, in the direction of a more stable set-up.

3)The comparison with the small ones. One point made, 11 lost: this is the Juventus balance in the 4 matches against Udinese, Empoli, Sassuolo and Verona. And also the explanation of an unfortunate ranking. Three defeats, one draw and only two wins (with Sampdoria and Spezia), is Juve’s unenviable roadmap against the teams behind them in the rankings. Against the big players he lost only one match, against Napoli, also collecting two draws with the Milanese and 6 points with Fiorentina and Roma, in addition to the victory in the derby, which is always on its own. Confirming that the problem is precisely the so-called “small”.

November 12, 2021 (change November 12, 2021 | 14:05)

