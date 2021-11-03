Juve, Soulé called up by Argentina with Dybala and Messi

There is also Matias Soulé in Scaloni’s squad list for the next meeting of the Argentine senior national team, in view of the world qualifiers. The name of the talent born in 2003 of Juventus Under 23, left-handed striker who remembers so much Dybala, appears next to those of Paulo and Messi, his idols of all time. A first dream is about to come true: he will live with them the next matches scheduled against Uruguay and Brazil and will try to snatch his first presence in the Albiceleste.

PREDESTINED

–

A great satisfaction for the Juventus club, which has already armored the player by extending his contract with a view to 2026, after having snatched him in 2019 from the competition of all the top European clubs, Barcelona in the lead. He was quick to shine in Vinovo after his transfer from Velez, forging ahead. Last season he showed up in the Primavera from under age, this year the club decided to join him in the Second team, to gain experience in Serie C, with continuous weekly episodes at Continassa under the orders of Massimiliano Allegri. The call to the senior national team exposes him to a great showcase: Juve is building a potential top champion of the future at home.