Juventus and Chelsea’s Loftus-Cheek idea: the situation

With the Brazilian Arthur ever closer to Arsenal, at Juventus we are thinking about the possible replacement: the latest on the Loftus-Cheek track

While the lead that should lead becomes more and more concrete Arthur toArsenal, as told by our editorial staff, the coach of the Juventus, Maximilian Merry, reason with their managers on the name of the possible replacement.

Yesterday evening there was talk of an English idea, which leads directly to London, the shore Chelsea: let’s talk about Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 25-year-old midfielder of the ‘Blues’. This season, under the leadership of manager Thomas Tuchel, has collected twenty appearances, for a total of 1024 minutes played, many from the first minute. Not a very titular one, of course, but a player on whom the German trainer is aiming.

To understand what will happen also in the advanced department, after the Federico’s serious injury church which will not return before next season, given the injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee suffered during the match against Rome last Sunday. The names that circulate are those of Serdar Azmoun, Iranian footballer who will be released from Zenit St. Petersburg next June, and Memphis Depay, which al Barcelona with the farewell of his mentor Ronald Koeman and the arrival of Xavi on the bench, struggling to find space.

Juventus transfer market, the latest on Loftus-Cheek

Returning, however, to the midline and to Loftus-Cheek, according to the latest rumors collected by Calciomercato.it, this track is currently not hot. English sources reveal to us how it is, for now, a complicated solution, for different reasons. clearly, if Arthur should leave direction Arsenal, it will necessarily have to be replaced and the possibility of making this possibility also become concrete is not excluded. As is known, in the transfer market things can change from one hour to the next, so too Loftus-Cheek is to be taken into consideration for the Juventus, as well as Nahitan Nandez of the Cagliari we told you about yesterday. We will see who will win, if one of these two or the eventual third wheel.