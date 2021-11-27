Juventus-Atalanta 0-1, Juventus siege but holds up the Bergamo wall. Dybala and Bernardeschi the most dangerous

At the beginning of the second half Allegri, to recover, focuses on Bernardeschi, who was out of the Church due to an injury. The bianconeri did not immediately raise the center of gravity, continuing to suffer the overwhelming physical power of Zapata across the board. In the tenth it is Bernardeschi who tries to charge his Juve with a personal action towards the center of the field. His left-handed ends wide, but the bianconeri at least stand out in Musso’s parts. Shortly after, De Ligt even tries it from the outside, but these are occasions that do not give the Nerazzurri great chills. Unlike what happens after 15 ‘when Juventus emerges from the limbo of their game with a vertical action led by McKennie who, served by Bonucci on the race, burns Djimsiti and tries several times to conclude, with Atalanta being saved thanks to Musso. The ball then surrounds the penalty area and ends up on Dybala’s left-handed who this time just misses to find the intersection of the posts.



(reuters)

McKennie was injured in the action and is forced to go out, for Allegri second obligatory change. And with courage he chooses Kean, an offensive change. But the Juve that remains on the field is galvanized by the opportunity created by the American and begins the Juventus siege with another pitch from Dybala on which Musso is monumental diving and another opportunity blocked by the Atalanta defenders for Bernardeschi. For Gasperini outside Zappacosta and inside Palomino, after having inserted Pasalic for Pessina at 15 ‘, with Atalanta retreating to stop suffering this Juve.

The emotions of Juventus-Atalanta minute by minute

The first half

Not the first half that Allegri wanted. Juventus ends up 1-0 after the first 45 minutes played with some twitches, but many difficulties during the horizontal ball possession phase. In the first few minutes, Atalanta manages the first possession of the match badly and blocks Juventus’ initiatives. The music begins to change when Zapata burns the Bianconeri on the right and serves Malinovskyi in tow on the edge of the area, De Ligt intervenes and the Nerazzurri attacking midfielder’s conclusion ends in a stalemate. The minutes go by and the chills are always all around Sczcesny’s goal, with a tense cross in the middle on which Cuadrado saves Juve at the far post. At 15 ‘De Ligt and Bonucci risk making a mess with Zapata who surprises the Italian and once again makes the assist for Freuler, but the midfielder’s shot is not inside the mirror of the goal. The Juventus response is on the feet of Dybala who does everything by himself between progression and dribbling, but the left-handed is too velvety and Musso controls without problems.



(reuters)

At 20 ‘Juve’s match lights up thanks to an attacking error by Atalanta. The bianconeri restart with McKennie and a change of field is needed Chiesa launched face to face with Musso. The winger of the national team controls and is ready for the shot, but Toloi makes a great recovery and says no. Juventus, however, does not raise the center of gravity and when they try to do so with a dense network of passes, it cannot go worse. Because after 4 front-row passes that of Morata who in the void that occupies Djimsiti quick to serve Zapata behind the Juventus defensive line. The Colombian starts the right that crosses the crossbar with great power and the ball ends up in the goal. At 28 ‘Atalanta took the lead with Zapata at the Juventus Stadium. It is always Dybala who has the ball of the possible equal on the left-handed, but the Argentine wastes by sending to the side from his clod. Then the minutes pass and the interval arrives: Juventus must climb the mountain Atalanta that flies on the wings of Zapata, with the seventh goal in a row.



(lapresse)

Official formations

Juventus (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Chiesa, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Dybala, Morata. Herds Allegri.

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Djimsiti; Maehle, De Roon, Freuler, Zappacosta; Pessina; Zapata, Malinovskyi. Herds Gasperini.

The pre-match

Chelsea and the Champions League are behind us, the dross of a resounding 4-0 is to be forgotten. Juventus returns to the league with two consecutive victories and a run-up that has just begun, and today they can claim a heavy victim. In front of Allegri we find Gasperini’s Atalanta, currently in fourth place and therefore the number one candidate not to be removed to stay close to the Champions level. Not only that: the Nerazzurri are also the alter egos of the cheerful “short snout”, the football representation of the beautiful game to be stemmed with concreteness and pragmatism. To do this, Allegri relies on the rediscovered Dybala and Morata with Chiesa largo on the right. Pessina-Zapata-Malinovskyi the Bergamo trident to hurt the Bianconeri chosen by the Turin – he who was born in Grugliasco – Gasperini.