Juventus, Kulusevski and Bentancur at Tottenham: transfer market news

IS closed the Tottenham-Kulusevski operation: an agreement between Spurs and Juventus has been found in the last few hours. The Swedish winger will then move to Tottenham with the formula of onerous loan of five million, plus a redemption obligation set at thirty-five which will start based on the achievement of team objectives (qualification in the Champions League, today two points away) and personal (achievement of a number of appearances on the field equal to at least half of the matches scheduled for Conte’s men). The parties are working out the final details but now the deal is done: Kulusevski should take a flight to London today and officially start his new adventure.

Kulusevski’s numbers with Juventus read also



What can happen in these last market hours The Swedish winger born in 2000, who grew up in the Atalanta youth sector, was bought by Juventus in the 2020 winter transfer session, when the Juventus club took him from Atalanta (who had loaned him to Parma that season) paying 35 million euros. After the season, Kulusevski then moved to Juve in the summer of 2020, starting to work under the orders of Pirlo: in a year and a half with Juventus, the winger has played 74 official matches, scoring 9 goals and offering 10 assists for their companions. During this season, Kulusevski has played 27 matches between Serie A, Champions League and Coppa Italia, but most of the time he started from the bench. He had not managed to win a permanent position at Juventus.

Only the last details are missing for Bentancur read also



Vlahovic, the first training session with Juve. PHOTO Not only Kulusevski, too Rodrigo Bentancur he is one step away from leaving the Juventus club to go to the Tottenham: the Uruguayan midfielder has given his ok for the transfer to the Spurs and the two clubs are about to reach the final agreement for a definitive transfer for nineteen million euros of fixed part, six of easy bonuses and probably also millions of other, more difficult bonuses. The Bentancur-Tottenham affair is “in closing”, only the last details remain to be filed. It should also be remembered that Juventus will have to al Boca Juniors 30% of the total cost of the player’s transfer.

And now the assault for Zakaria? read also



Modern “8”, Drogba dreamed: Juve, who is Zakaria Once the sales of Kulusevski and Bentancur have been defined, Juventus will be able to sink the blow for Denis Zakaria, Swiss midfielder born in 1996 owned by Borussia Monchengladbach, whose contract goes into deadline next June. This leads to a strong lowering of the price of his card: Juventus has in fact presented uan offer of just under the seven million euros requested by Gladbach. The German management would like the seven million to be entirely fixed-rate, while the Juventus management would like to reach that figure even with the inclusion of bonuses. Finally, Juventus has already reached a general agreement with the player for a possible new contract: there is no agreement and handshake between the two clubs, and then the deal can be considered defined and closed. Already this Sunday the white smoke can arrive.