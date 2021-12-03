Juventus, new search. There is the seventh suspect

From the club, an information supplement to Consob on the impact of the investigation on the capital increase: “There is no significant negative change to allow the banks to withdraw from the guarantee commitments in relation to the capital increase”

A new search on the crime hypotheses initially formulated, “as well as with regard to the item ‘Definitive transfers’ of the financial statements at 30 June 2021 in relation to the economic values ​​of the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo”. This was announced by Juventus with a press release at 11.55 pm last night which accompanied the supplement to the information prospectus on the 400 million euro capital increase filed with Consob.

The new name – The new decree of search and seizure, reports the Juve note, is “related to the ongoing investigations by the Public Prosecutor against the Company as well as some of its current representatives (Andrea Agnelli, Pavel Nedved, Stefano Cerrato and Cesare Gabasio) and past” . The name of Cesare Gabasio, Juventus lawyer and legal representative of the club, appears for the first time, thus becoming the seventh entered in the register of suspects of the Prisma investigation. Gabasio is at the center of the interception in which together with Federico Cherubini they talk about Ronaldo’s “The famous card that shouldn’t theoretically exist” that the investigators are still looking for, disputing the fact that it should have been budgeted, at least in the attached report.

No new hypotheses – “Yesterday’s search decree does not modify the investigative hypotheses of the previous provision notified last Friday, but specifies the alleged existence of documentation which, at the moment, has not been found”, the lawyer Maurizio Bellacosa of the firm told Ansa Severino, who defends Juventus, and the lawyer Davide Sangiorgio, who defends the company’s suspects. The reference in the second part is precisely to Ronaldo’s “secret card”, but also notes the initial passage on the fact that after the initial searches and the first hearings in the prosecutor’s office, the hypotheses of crime remained the initial ones and no new ones were added .

Consequences on the increase – The investigation of the Turin prosecutor’s office on Juventus’ accounts, and on the so-called capital gains, “does not constitute a significant negative change to allow the banks to withdraw from the guarantee commitments in relation to the capital increase”, is the substance of the supplement to the prospectus information on the capital increase filed with Consob. For this reason, the hypothesis that the capital increase was only partially carried out is considered remote, in which case only the financial resources for which the majority shareholder Exor has committed, for 255 million (of which 75 million already subject to payment for future capital increase of 27 August 2021) on a total of 400 million. The transparency obligations require the club to outline any scenario in any case: “In such cases – reads the supplement – in the absence of further timely measures in support of the Updated and confirmed Development Plan, that is the Company’s Development Plan for financial years 2019/20 – 2023/24, the Group’s ability to maintain the assumption of business continuity over the period of the Plan would fail “.

December 3, 2021 (change December 3, 2021 | 1:00 pm)

