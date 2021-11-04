Juventus transfer market, Allegri in the balance? The substitute is a pupil of Agnelli

Juventus transfer market, in the event that Allegri does not get into gear, a sensational profile is expected for the substitute.

Victory against the Zenith, arrived at the end of a week that to define complicated would be just an understatement, in addition to offering the right for mathematics qualification to the eighth of Champions League, it has also helped to brighten the environment.

The defeats in the league against Sassuolo and Hellas Verona they interrupted the positive streak ringed by church and his teammates, who had allowed the bianconeri to recover ground in A league and to appear in the noble floors of the ranking; the fifteen points obtained in the first eleven days are objectively too thin a booty for those who started at the starting line, if not as a favorite, at least as an authoritative candidate for the final victory. It must be said that, according to the words both of Nedved both of Lambs, the club places a lot of faith in the work of Max Allegri which, a detail not to be overlooked, has signed a four-year contract at approx 9 million euros per season, to interrupt which would represent a real bloodbath for the “Old Lady”.

Juventus transfer market, if Zidane should “jump” Allegri?

However, the speculations from Spain certainly are not lacking, and there are those who come to hypothesize the possible replacement for Max Allegri which, according to what is reported by fichajes.net, it could be Zinedine Zidane, who has recently returned to the sender the offers of Newcastle he was born in Manchester United, waiting to accept a more convincing project. It is not the first time that Zizou has been associated with the black and white colors, with Lambs who appreciates his charisma, modus operandi and winning mentality, but right now the chances that the French coach can sit on the Juventus bench are scarce; clearly it will be the field to speak, and to determine choices and decisions that have often turned out to be sensational.