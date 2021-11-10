Sports

Juventus transfer market, missed renewal | Assist at Inter and Rome

Juventus could place a shot in midfield in the January transfer market: negotiations for the renewal would have already been skipped

Even in these first months, the bianconeri’s weak point has always remained the same: a midfield that fails to be at the level of the other top teams. And, then, an intervention on the January market could be decisive.

Maximilian’s will Merry is to rediscover the solidity of the past and a lot of this operation will go through the midfield. Having a median capable of making a good filter allows you to lighten the pressure to which the defense is subjected, the quality in the middle then guarantees greater support to the attackers. The plan of the Livorno technician, therefore, could foresee a reinforcement in the next market.

Juventus transfer market, Witsel does not renew | Inter and Roma the competitors

One of the names closest to the Juventus for the January market is that of Axel Witsel. The Belgian midfielder is a long-time goal of the Bianconeri, who in the past were very close to signing him. Now Witsel is about to expire his contract and, as reported by ‘fussballtransfers.com’, the negotiations with the Borussia Dortmund for the renewal they would have run aground completely.

Still according to the German portal, however, after the summer attempts, Juventus has not yet resumed contact with Dortmund. The German club’s strategy, however, could be to sell the player in the January transfer market to cash in at least something. Here, then, that could also take over Rome And Inter: Both clubs are looking for a reinforcement in midfield and Witsel could prove to be the right solution. The Belgian would bring experience and quality to the service of his new club.

