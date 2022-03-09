Juventus transfer market, not just Zaniolo

These are very hot hours on the Paulo Dybala front, with the imminent meeting between Juventus and the agent that will outline future choices

Protagonist of an important ride in the championship that led her to more than six in fifth place (with one game more) and to less than seven from the first, the Juventus remains one of the main protagonists also in the transfer market. The future of Paulo is above all to keep the bench in these hours Dybala. Expiring next June 30, the Argentine striker is at the center of numerous rumors, in Italy and abroad.

In the next few hours, the Juventus agent will meet the Turin club to explore the possible margins of an extension with reduced figures compared to the agreement a few months ago. In the event of a black smoke, Inter, English and Spanish teams could transform the polls into official offers, giving rise to a potential auction. Net of the injuries and the discontinuity shown in the last two seasons, the twenty-eight-year-old Argentine remains a highly appreciated profile, especially if he can be registered on a free transfer. Juve, for its part, has been active for some time on different profiles similar to Joya. The most talked about remains that of Nicolò Zaniolo, but on the 22nd of the Rome he is undoubtedly not the only potential candidate.

Juventus transfer market, Mahrez opportunity for the attack

Although not yet categorized under “concrete objective”, Riyadh Mahrez is definitely one of the players to monitor. Expiring in June 2023, the Algerian left-handed according to ‘footmercato.net’, in the event of non-renewal with Manchester City, could leave for 30-40 million euros in the summer. The French portal talks about the interest of Chelsea And Psg, but the former Leicester has already ended up on Juventus’ notebook in the past and under the right conditions a return to the Continassa cannot be excluded. Author of a season to be framed (21 goals and 7 assists), the 31-year-old is a loyalist of Pep Guardiola and under the guidance of the Spaniard he totaled 175 appearances, 60 goals and 44 assists.

Followed and courted by Monchi at the time of Rome, Mahrez with just over £ 6 million a year, has the ninth-highest salary in the Citizens squad to date. A not exorbitant figure for the parameters of the Premier League, which could be within the reach of the bianconeri. The registry aspect could represent a reason for doubt at Continassa, where the young line could prevail. The priority of the player and the City, at the moment, however, appears to be to continue together. If no agreement is found, look at the market scenarios.