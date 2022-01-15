Sports

Juventus-Udinese, the official formations

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read

Everything is ready for Juventus-Udinese, a match valid for the 22nd day of the Serie A championship. The hosts want to forget the defeat they suffered in the Super Cup against Inter; Allegri recovers De Ligt and Cuadrado after the disqualification, while Cioffi is struggling with several absences due to coronavirus positivity. Right away the official line-ups of Juventus-Udinese.

The official line-ups of Juventus-Udinese

JUVENTUS: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Rugani, De Ligt, Pellegrini; Mckennie, Arthur, Bentancur, Kulusevski; Dybala, Kean. Coach: Allegri.

UDINESE: Pans; Perez, Nuytinck, Zeegelaar; Soppy, Arslan, Walace, Makengo, Udogie; Beto, Deulofeu. Coach: Cioffi.

22nd matchday of Serie A, where you can watch Juventus-Udinese live on TV

Live Juventus-Udinese TV will be broadcast on Dazn. The live broadcast from the Allianz Stadium will start at 8.45pm.

We also remind you that the Juventus-Udinese match will be broadcast also co-exclusive from Sky: the channels where it will be possible to follow the match are Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 4K and the number 251 of the satellite.

Juventus-Udinese will be visible on Smart TVs latest generation compatible and, again via app, on all televisions connected to the TIMVISION BOX, to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or to an Amazon Fire TV device Stick or Google Chromecast.

Viewing is also available thanks to the service Sky Go dedicated to Sky subscribers, visible on PCs, smartphones and tablets. Match online also on Now TV, by registering on the site and purchasing one of the available packages.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Irregular league! Getting Udinese-Atalanta to play was unheard of”

4 days ago

Giovinazzi races to Abu Dhabi with a helmet dedicated to Raikkonen

December 11, 2021

Inzaghi’s press conference

1 week ago

Magic Johnson, 30 years old with HIV: «The hardest thing? Tell my wife “

November 10, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button