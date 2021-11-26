Sports

Juventus, very bad figure with Chelsea: Bargiggia destroys Allegri

Paolo Bargiggia, an expert transfer market journalist, commented on Juventus’ bad performance against Chelsea.

There Juventus has made a very bad impression against the Chelsea. The English team imposed itself on the Bianconeri with a very clear 4-0 final. The transfer market expert journalist, Paolo Bargiggia, has posted some messages on his official social profiles that especially target the current coach of the Old Lady: “I think that football is a team game and therefore that the players are more and less good depending on the job and the score that a coach assigns to them.”

“So many recent cases to understand. I think that Merry is an outdated coach and that the 9 million salary is madness “, the thought of Paolo Bargiggia. The reporter then increased the dose with another tweet: “In Europe, Allegri’s football is even more anachronistic and with Chelsea: the fool is international in scope …”.

Finally, Bargiggia replied to the many who criticized his accusations against Allegri: “For those who, hard of understanding, have not yet understood my criticisms of Allegri’s Jurassic game, I recommend that you take a look at Inter-Shaktar Donetsk: you can teach better and perhaps even offensive football …”.

