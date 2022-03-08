Juve’s offer and the player’s requests

The only certainty is that we are at the end of the story. Great news because Paulo’s renewal Dybala it has been, up to now, one of the most exhausting negotiations for those who have been the protagonists and for those who have observed it from the outside. Also, and above all, because it coincided with a nerve-wracking season for the Argentine champion, who went from one injury to another, without ever finding continuity and without, so far, making the contribution that he was the first to hope to make.

Thursday Jorge Antun Dybala’s agent, will meet Federico at the Bianconeri headquarters of Continassa Cherubs and Maurizio Arrivabene respectively sporting director and managing director of Juventus. And Paulo Dybala himself could also be there. He will be the first in the definitive series of matches to renew the contract of the Juventus number ten or to say goodbye.

The parties arrive at the meeting cautiously. Paulo Dybala, for example, has understood that there is no air of a salary increase and, in general, the climate is not that of “volemose bene”. Mind you, Juventus are anything but hostile towards the player, but it is obvious that they expect a completely different approach from him than the one with which the negotiations began between September and October, the day after the end of the era. Ronaldo and, potentially, at the dawn of the Dybala era. The evolution of events puts everyone back around the table four months later, when the era seems to have just begun Vlahovic and this is not a detail in the negotiation, because it redistributes the forces between the parties. […]

But does Dybala have offers in his pocket? At this moment it seems not. In the sense that he has nothing concrete. Not even from Inter, which also moves around the boy with cunning and skill. So Dybala could be left with no other offers apart from Juventus? No, it is not credible that a player of his level, on a free transfer, will not find an interested club, but you have to understand what kind of club and in what league. Dybala, today, is in Juventus, a club that offers certain guarantees of competitiveness and a player who leaves the old way for the new always takes the competitiveness of the club in which he arrives in great consideration.

In short, the negotiating table sees a weaker Dybala than in October, but also a Juventus that does not have all these certainties in downloading a player who has indisputable technical qualities and who is always much loved by fans (if he then returns to play well and score a few goals, the return to the heart of the Juventus people would be as sudden as some of his dribbles). So an honorable mediation could also be found: Juventus could more or less keep its current salary level (around 7 million net per season), adding bonuses linked to relevant statistical objectives (number of games played, goals, assists) to the contract. ) and certainly not easy to reach.

