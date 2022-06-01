Karol G boasts the best of Medellin before the camera | EFE

The famous music star Karol G showed off her enormous figure before the camera dancing and enjoying the moment of showing off the best of Medellín.

Anuel AA’s ex decided to wear relaxed denim pants mixed with sports fabric for the occasion, which is perfectly tailored to her attributes. Karol G complemented his outfit with an asymmetrical white top that made it clear that he was not wearing anything underneath, as two enormous details were present.

Carolina’s outfit emphasized her pronounced curves and her small waist, in addition to the fact that she has a flat stomach and total beauty.

Carol G She complemented her image with her long blue hair that was completely loose and straight, in addition to very natural makeup and a shot that was open enough to capture her beautiful silhouette.

The followers of the Medellin girl loved that she showed all her joy and her rhythm dancing in front of the camera and even more so when she turned her back to it, putting aside her hair to show off her “pum pum” to the fullest.

Carolina has made it more than clear that the body is something of the most natural and beautiful, which is why there is no need to hide it or be ashamed of it at any time.

Carol G He applied this thought in a birthday photo session, which was a real success on social networks because the beautiful singer decided to do without her wardrobe for it.

Without worrying about an outfit, Anuel AA’s ex went to her favorite place, the beach, and posed like a true and beautiful little mermaid in the water with only a flower in her hair.

Karol G is currently one of the most beloved female representatives of the urban genre and is shining on her international tour with many “sold out”.