Entertainment

Karol G boasts the best of Medellin before the camera

Photo of James James59 mins ago
0 32 2 minutes read

The famous music star Karol G showed off her enormous figure before the camera dancing and enjoying the moment of showing off the best of Medellín.

Anuel AA’s ex decided to wear relaxed denim pants mixed with sports fabric for the occasion, which is perfectly tailored to her attributes. Karol G complemented his outfit with an asymmetrical white top that made it clear that he was not wearing anything underneath, as two enormous details were present.

Carolina’s outfit emphasized her pronounced curves and her small waist, in addition to the fact that she has a flat stomach and total beauty.

It may interest you: Bebeshita shows us her silhouette in a beach suit on a board

Carol G She complemented her image with her long blue hair that was completely loose and straight, in addition to very natural makeup and a shot that was open enough to capture her beautiful silhouette.

The followers of the Medellin girl loved that she showed all her joy and her rhythm dancing in front of the camera and even more so when she turned her back to it, putting aside her hair to show off her “pum pum” to the fullest.

Carolina has made it more than clear that the body is something of the most natural and beautiful, which is why there is no need to hide it or be ashamed of it at any time.

Carol G He applied this thought in a birthday photo session, which was a real success on social networks because the beautiful singer decided to do without her wardrobe for it.

Without worrying about an outfit, Anuel AA’s ex went to her favorite place, the beach, and posed like a true and beautiful little mermaid in the water with only a flower in her hair.

Karol G is currently one of the most beloved female representatives of the urban genre and is shining on her international tour with many “sold out”.

Follow us on

I have a degree in Nutrition from the Autonomous University of Durango. I began my career as a journalist at El Debate Mazatlán in March 2017, working on international stories for the debate.com.mx website. Subsequently, Grupo Debate began to focus on various regions of the country, so I wrote notes and managed the Debate Guadalajara Facebook page. Being a company in constant movement, I moved to general content writing and currently I work as Web Editor of the Show News vertical, which I have taken since its launch on June 8, 2019. Show News had an explosive start and ascent. In the time that I have developed in this great work team, I have been part of the constant renewal of El Debate, all with the aim of truthfully informing and adapting to the needs of both local and international followers.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James59 mins ago
0 32 2 minutes read

Related Articles

“I can’t get up, I’m dragging myself, but I force myself”: Laura Zapata reveals that Thalía confessed to her that she suffers from severe pain due to Lyme disease | People | Entertainment

3 mins ago

13 Reasons Why Jessica Alba Decided To Give Up Her Successful Acting Career

4 mins ago

VIDEO: Laura Bozzo loses a tooth in ‘The House of the Famous’ and Niurka can’t stand laughing

14 mins ago

Will Netflix change its premiere strategy?

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button