Karol G, her coach causes sighs from the garden | Instagram

As behind a great man there is a great woman, behind a beautiful woman there can be another beautiful woman and this becomes more than clear if we meet the beautiful coach of Karol G.

Yarishna is the name by which this stunning woman identifies herself on social networks like Instagram, where she never stops stealing sighs with her enormous beauty and championship body.

Carol G She has confessed that her physical trainer is being part of her tour and that she does not leave Sol or Sombra, as she is responsible for the beautiful singer looking more and more spectacular.

It may interest you: Aleida Núñez boasts more than her beauty in pink, “my heart”

At first glance, it is more than evident that the trainer and friend of Karol G is more than a professional in the fitness world, since her silhouette gives her away as she has a very beautiful and more than defined body.

ADMIRE THIS BEAUTIFUL WOMAN HERE

Yarishna usually shares photos on her Instagram account where she appreciates her work in training and of course another key piece, food; this in all kinds of garments and on any occasion.

Definitely, one of the favorite videos of the followers of Karol G’s coach is the one in which she decided to pose from the garden for a mischievous camera and with the rays of the king star as a witness.

Internet users were more than speechless with the beauty of this woman who decided to cover only the most essential parts of her anatomy so that each of her muscles and features would be appreciated by the camera and social networks.

Yarishna has impressive legs, a flat stomach and huge championship charms, the result of rough training. However, she deserves special mention for her beautiful face, mystical gaze and long brown hair.

surely the beautiful Carol G It is in more than good hands and the music star could surprise us at any time by showing off an even more defined figure.