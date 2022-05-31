Entertainment

Karol G’s sister raised the temperature in pajamas

Catherine Giraldo is the half sister of Carol G who has known how to earn her own fandom, which follows her in each of her steps. She currently has more than 130,000 followers on her Instagram account and more than 8,000 on TikTok. In addition, with her own local one in Colombia called Cerbatana, she has managed to attract more followers.

For her part, her sister Carol G continues to tour different parts of the world. Last Friday and Saturday, he gave two shows at the Movistar Arena in Argentina and broke down in tears on stage when he realized that his fans had prepared a surprise for him. “Sorry, I hadn’t seen it. They showed off. There are pieces of paper all over the arena,” he began by saying.

