Karol G’s sister raised the temperature in pajamas

Catherine Giraldo is the half sister of Carol G who has known how to earn her own fandom, which follows her in each of her steps. She currently has more than 130,000 followers on her Instagram account and more than 8,000 on TikTok. In addition, with her own local one in Colombia called Cerbatana, she has managed to attract more followers.

For her part, her sister Carol G continues to tour different parts of the world. Last Friday and Saturday, he gave two shows at the Movistar Arena in Argentina and broke down in tears on stage when he realized that his fans had prepared a surprise for him. “Sorry, I hadn’t seen it. They showed off. There are pieces of paper all over the arena,” he began by saying.

“We feel great for you” was read on each sign, when Carol G sang his hit “Ocean”. “Argentina, they showed off something horrible. Never in my life had they done something like it to me, that everyone, wherever I look, has little pieces of paper. Real, they are a chimba, they showed off,” said the artist.

In the last hours, Catherine shared a session of nine photographs, where she is seen posing at different angles with short white pajamas with a print of little pigs. Additionally, she accessorized her homey look with orange leggings-style stockings that protected her leg from knee to ankle.

“I couldn’t choose! So I uploaded them all! Which was your favourite? asked the sister of Carol G to his fans. The publication exceeded 2,900 likes and 70 comments. “The 8 was my favorite”, “I loved the #6!” and “My beautiful and beautiful queen, you are a beauty of a woman, little kisses” were just some of them.