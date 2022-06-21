Kate Middleton and Beatriz de York or how to always get it right with polka dot dresses

The polka dot dress of Julia Roberts in the film racing beautiful woman go down in history as the look ms cool to go to the horse. Aware or not, the royals of the British royal family, Kate Middleton and Beatrice of York, have opted for the winning print at Ascot.

beatrice of york, polka dots and bows

The princess Beatrice of Yorkwho is gradually redefining her lady style, wore a blue coat-dress on the last jubilee of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Beatrice of York at Ascot in a polka dot dress.gtres online

This silk dress with a cut at the waist, short sleeves and three rhinestone bows is from the firm Saloni. It is available online and costs £695.

Polka dot dress by Saloni.

Kate Middelton, long midi and asymmetrical The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Ascot.gtres online

Impeccable, with a silk crepe dress, with a high neck, midi length and matching belt, Kate Middleton was very favored. With the reverse print of her husband’s cousin, white background with black polka dots, her dress is signed Alessandra Rich.

Kate Middleton in a polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich at Ascot.gtres online

It is not the first time that the Duchess of Cambridge has worn something from this brand. A few days ago, she surprised us with two-tone slingback shoes with a shirt dress.

Polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich.

The asymmetric silk crepe dress with slightly puffed sleeves is part of the Alessandra Rich collection inspired by the culture of nautical clubs from the 1980s ($1,764).

