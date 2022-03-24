Kate Middleton and her dresses with which she has captivated during the royal tour of the Caribbean

Blue, pink, red and yellow are some of the colors that Kate Middleton has chosen for her dresses during her royal tour with Prince William through the Caribbean. The Bahamas, Jamaica and Belize have been part of the destinations that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited on this official tour in celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee year.

A tour in which Kate Middleton has stolen the looks with her outfit for every occasion thatThey range from gala dresses to cargo pants and a T-shirt that recalled Lara Croft.

On her arrival in Belize, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for a cobalt blue lace two-piece suit by Jenny Packham, which was considered a tribute to the flag of that country. A look made up of a peplum top and a knee-length skirt that she accessorized with jewels that once belonged to Princess Diana.

The second day in Belize, Kate Middleton wore a blue floral dress by Tory Burch with a tiered skirt. A tropical look that she complemented with an Anya Hindmarch handbag.

Prince William’s wife also wore, on a visit to an ancient Mayan archaeological site, a green cargo pants by G-Star Raw and a white t-shirt by John Lewis and white Superga sneakers, recalling Lara Croft. .

Another of her featured looks on this royal tour was the pink dress from The Vampire’s Wife which she wore to a reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. An outfit that he combined with silver Jimmy Choo sandals.

Leaving Belize for Jamaica, Kate Middleton opted for white pants and a vintage red Yves Saint Laurent jacket, the one that would be in her wardrobe since college. A look that she accompanied with a white Mulberry handbag.

The Duchess of Cambridge again opted for strong colors, since when she got off the plane she wore a yellow Roksanda dress, a white Salvatore Ferragamo handbag.

Later, in Trench Town, Prince William’s wife opted for a colorful 1950s striped outfit from Willow Hilson Vintage and complemented it with a detail that surprised those present, as she wore a bracelet by the Jamaican designer Lashawndla Bailey-Miller.

Finally, for his engagement at Shortwood Teacher’s College in Kingston, The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a white suit by Alexander McQueen with Jimmy Choo heels.