Kate Middleton and Reese Witherspoon are friends

Kate Middleton has a Hollywood friend. We’re not talking about Meghan Marke, of course. The Duchess of Cambridge (39) has the issue of an Academy Award on her agenda. Did Meghan & Harry invite George Clooney to their Royal Wedding? Reese Witherspoon (Oscar for Love burns the soul) revealed everything about his first meeting with William’s wife … The birth of a beautiful friendship …

Reese, the Duchess and the autobiography

It all happened 10 years ago. When the Hollywood actress was invited to a fundraising party and found herself in front of Kate Middleton herself. It was 2011, the year of the marriage between Miss Middleton and the future King of England. The confession is hidden (not that much) among the pages of Whiskey in a Teacup, a mix of the superstar’s autobiography and cookbook launched by Election (look for it!). Reese proudly introduced him to his 25.3 million followers with the Instagram post below…

An American at Kate Middleton’s court

Honor, pride, surprise, curiosity, wonder. Even emotion. Because even if you are a Hollywood superwoman (and Reese is among the most powerful actresses / producers) you can not stay cold in front of the future Queen of England.

“In reality, I thought I was immune to the fascination of the Old World, especially everything related to the obsession with the Royal Family. But when I happened to meet Kate Middleton I “fell” too. She had just married Prince William and was in Los Angeles for a charity event. I don’t even know how the invitation came to me. I remember that, with the envelope in my hand, I burst into a scream that sounded like I was going to die“, Writes the protagonist of Big Little Lies And The Morning Show.

Wake up at 4 in the morning

That morning, due to the tension and the preparations, he got up at 4 in the morning. “At 7 I was ready, dressed and combed on the front door: obviously it was too early”. Her husband immortalized her in some shots, as she got into the car, which still have to go around the house. “You could see happiness printed on my face.”

Kate is also regal when she tells jokes

Reese, of the meeting with Kate Middleton, had already mentioned Ellen De Generes. Details pile up in the book: “She was just lovely. Sociable and elegant, she even told a joke. I immediately succumbed to his magic: I was enchanted. Fallen in love! It is as beautiful as it looks. And then she is compassionate, sincere, caring.

Loading... Advertisements

The thing that struck me most is the strength with which he decided to undertake this life. Because you have to be really special to accept the idea that you will always be in the public eye. His life no longer has a private person, it is all for others. This almost puts me in awe ”.

Chat on WhatsApp

Which, however, apparently would not have prevented the two from keeping in touch. Although Reese, when asked, replied: “Of course I’d like to be friends. The fact is that I don’t know if she thinks the same way “.

But the magazine Ok wrote that the two have been communicating on WhatsApp ever since. Generally when it is evening in London and early morning in Los Angeles. For Kate, it’s the end of the day. For Reese, the beginning. “They chat quietly,” writes the American magazine.

Who knows if Kate tells other royal jokes …

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION