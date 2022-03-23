Kate Middleton dazzles in the Caribbean with a trendy pink dress

The fashion world was brought to its knees again when Kate Middleton – who flaunts a high level of glamor in public life with a mix of formal pieces from luxury brands, accessible accessories and classic day dresses – wore a look from The Vampire’s Wife on a trip to Dublin. That was in 2020, and Kate’s emerald Falconetti gown had begun to look like a one-off foray into the royal’s in-house brands, a conscious and fanatic loyal follower of Zara pieces and the Penelope Chilvers boots she’s worn since her childhood. first days in the public eye.

This is the second time Kate has worn a sparkly dress from The Vampire’s Wife. Photo: Getty Images

However, for a night reception in Belize, Kate Middleton She opted again for one of Susie Cave’s distinctive metallic gowns, which have been worn by everyone from Sienna Miller to Maggie Gyllenhaal to Alexa Chung. The Duchess – who landed in Belize in a blue Jenny Packham look that referenced the country’s flag – wore the full-length Light Sleeper model, which has sleeves ideal for Caribbean nights. She added silver Jimmy Choo heels and a pair of Onitaa earrings.

The kate middleton dress choice Not only has it received the praise (and approval) of cool girls around the world, but it’s also the color of the season: hot pink. The Spring/Summer 2022 catwalks were filled with flashy pink pieces, from Valentino to Versace. So when Kate joined her husband, Prince William, at the event to honor the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year during his royal tour, she managed to put the spotlight on a great British brand, and look stylish while doing so. wore to perfection.