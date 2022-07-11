Kate Middleton takes the trophy for the most elegant of Wimbledon with this polka dot dress

If there is a sporting event (with permission from Ascot) in which the way of dressing is taken care of to the millimeter, we are talking about Wimbledon. The british tennis tournament has left us with some of the most inspiring looks of the summer, courtesy of Sienna Miller, Alexa Chung, and of course, Kate Middleton. Patron of the All England Club, the tennis club that hosts the competition, the presence of the duchess of cambridge in the stands is assured. If in the women’s final we were fascinated by her lemon yellow dress coordinated with a hat, her look to attend the men’s final of the tournament was just as successful.

Kate has opted for a dress made of silk, navy blue with white polka dots and a ruffle at the waist that makes the two-piece effect. It is a retro aesthetic design with jewel buttons from the designer Alessandra Rich, lately very present in his closet. The Duchess has completed her look with two-tone pumps from the same firm.

Kate Middleton’s polka dot dress at the Wimbledon final.Gtresonline

As for jewelry, matching the look, she has chosen diamond and sapphire earrings that belonged to the Princess Diana, and a necklace also with a central sapphire. As well as a Cartier watch.

POLKA DOT DRESSES: KATE MIDDLETON’S NEW FAVORITE PIECE

Not only Queen Letizia has a predilection for polka dot dress. Kate Middleton has also turned this print, classic and sophisticated, into her favorite bet. Precisely the designer Alessandra Rich, her favourite, has made this pattern her hallmark.

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon in a design by Alessandra Rich.Gtresonline

A few days ago we saw her go to the British tennis tournament with a blue design, also signed by Alessandra Rich, clearly inspired by a model that in the 80s I wore Lady Di.

Kate Middleton in a polka dot dress at Ascot.Gtresonline

to go to Ascotthe Duchess of Cambridge also opted for the polka dot dress formula with this elegant design, again by Alessandra Rich in white with contrasting chocolate brown polka dots.

Kate Middleton at the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh.Gtresonline

Another of her most commented looks of the year was dress polka dots which she chose to attend the tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, also has the stamp of the British designer. On that occasion, she opted for a midi dress with armed shoulders and small polka dots that she coordinated with a spectacular hat.

