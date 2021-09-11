Kate Winslet has (finally) sold her Manhattan penthouse

While it airs Mare of Easttown (in Italy on Sky), the new HBO miniseries of which he is the protagonist, Kate Winslet concluded a real estate deal he had been waiting for for some time: he just sold his Chelsea penthouse, upscale Manhattan neighborhood, for ben 5.3 million dollars, just under the 5.7 initially requested, but still a nice profit for the actress, who bought the house in 2004 for 4.9 million.

The buyer is a limited company, which in addition will also have to take over $ 7,000,000 per month in condominium fees. A sum in line with the area and with the extra-luxury apartment of 300 square meters plus another 500 of a fully furnished terrace from which to watch the rooftops of New York from comfortably lying on a deckchair.

The loft-style house is decidedly refined: dominates white, flanked by light tones such as the oak of the parquet e in the light that enters through large windows in every room. There are four 4 bedrooms with vintage furnishings and luxury accessories (such as Murano chandeliers), 3 marble bathrooms, as well as a hyper-equipped kitchen with an adjacent living room where there is a fireplace. A dream apartment, which the actress rented well before selling 30 thousand dollars a month.

The reason for the sale? Kate Winslet lives mainly in England with her husband Edward Abel Smith (grandson of billionaire Richard Branson) and three children. He has a house in West Wittering, a West Sussex seaside town about an hour’s drive from London. In short, an excellent middle ground. In the gallery above the VIP houses

