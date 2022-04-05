Katheryn Winnick reflects on the failure of The Dark Tower

Actress Katheryn Winnick played Laurie in The Dark Tower, one of the biggest flops of 2017.

Katherine Winnick will always be remembered for playing lagertha in the series vikings. She has also worked in some other movies like Legal kind (2012), the art of stealing (2013) and faster than death (2018), but without a doubt his greatest production was the dark towerthe adaptation of the novels of Stephen King.

In a recent interview, Katherine Winnick has revealed that he always thought that the dark tower It would be a great success because of the great talent gathered. But she is aware that the result was disastrous.

“The Dark Tower was a very challenging project. I think it has a lot to do with where we film as well. We shot that in South Africa, and there were crew issues and budget issues and what exactly was it going to be? Obviously, with an amazing cast like Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba, you’d think it’s a piece of cake. But sometimes if it’s not executed properly in terms of budget for visual effects or how to tell the story in a certain way, it can end up all in big trouble.” revealed Katherine Winnick.

Reasons for failure:

With a budget of about 66 million dollars that exceeded 100 million with the promotion, the film of the dark tower It only grossed $113 million. So it can be considered an absolute failure. The original story is based on 8 novels, so there is a lot of material and it is impossible to cover in a single movie. So the fans of Stephen King were quite disappointed and viewers who had not read the books found a confusing story that does not even raise the talent of Katherine Winnick, Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elbe.

Did you like The Dark Tower? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.