Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom give each other brutally honest fashion advice: “We always tell each other the truth”

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom they don’t hold back when it comes to evaluating each other’s outfits: the famous singer of I Kissed a Girl recently revealed that, with regard to i fashion tips, she and the actor de The Pirates of the Caribbean they only ever tell the truth.

So, of course, the 37-year-old singer recently approached her husband, 44, to help her choose costumes for her next event in Las Vegas. “I wear something and then I usually ask Orlando for advice. It is funny“, revealed the singer of California Girls during a television appearance last Friday on E! Pop. “We always tell each other the stark truth“.

And frankness goes both ways it seems: just as Bloom usually says what he thinks of the singer when she believes that one of her outfits is not suitable, she always gives him the same treatment: “I usually tell him, ‘Babe don’t wear that. You look, forget it … just don’t wear it. ‘”

Katy Perry has always been fearless when it comes to her clothing choices and for that reason it shouldn’t come as a shock that the American Idol judge plans to wow fans with her next event in Nevada. “The costumes will look great but the wigs won’t be as wild as they used to be. I gave people what they wanted“revealed the star.”Now I’m back to black hair“.