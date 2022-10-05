Katy Perry shares a designer with RuPaul

Getty Katy Perry in a custom Zaldy look

Global pop star and American Idol judge Katy Perry is known for her daring fashion choices. From dressing like a giant chandelier at the Met Gala to rocking a beach ball dress at the Super Bowl halftime show, Perry is known for taking risks and standing out.

Now, as Katy Perry would say, it’s time to “get up and shake the glitter off your clothes!” »

In a new episode of Amazon Music’s ‘The Walk In,’ Perry tells host Mo Heart the stories behind some of the most iconic looks she’s worn over the past 15 years, including outfits created by RuPaul’s designer, Zaldy. Perry also shares some of the inspirations behind her Las Vegas residency, “Play.”

Katy Perry’s ‘Drag Race’ Connection Goes Even Deeper

Zaldy, who Katy Perry calls “Zaldy the God-y,” is a longtime collaborator of drag queen RuPaul and costume designer. He also helped Perry create some of the most mesmerizing looks for the “Play” residency, including a beer can dress (which actually pours beer), a mushroom-themed ensemble, and a look inspired by the umbrella.

“We went through a lot of iterations on this one because I literally wanted it to be like an umbrella,” Perry explains, “I want it to look like a doll, because I play a doll on the show. »

Zaldy has designed all of RuPaul’s looks since the first season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” earning five Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Costume Design for Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming, winning for his work on ninth, tenth and eleventh seasons of the show. . Although the “American Idol” judge has yet to appear as a guest on “Drag Race,” Katy Perry has other ties to the hit reality show.

Not only was Katy Perry’s 2017 single “Swish Swish” used for Lip Sync For The Crown from the season seven finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars,” Perry also brought the cast of “RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE” to perform the song with her during the “Play” residency in March 2022.

In season five of “Drag Race,” contestant Alyssa Edwards impersonated Katy Perry during the popular “Snatch Game” challenge. Although Edwards is a fan favorite on the show, her impression didn’t win favor with the judges, with RuPaul telling her, “This week you let Katy Perry down. I want you to tweet him an apology tonight. Edwards, true to his word, posted an apology on his Twitter the night the episode aired.

It’s also worth noting that ‘The Walk In’ host Mo Heart is a three-time ‘Drag Race’ contestant, having placed 8th in season ten of the competition series and reaching the finals for both ‘All Stars 4’ and ‘UK vs. the World’.

The Las Vegas residence also has family ties for Perry

Katy Perry’s residence not only connects her once again to RuPaul, but it also makes her feel much closer to her family.

Resorts World Las Vegas, where the “Play” residency is performed, stands on the property of the former Stardust Hotel, where Perry’s aunt, Janice Hudson, used to perform as a topless showgirl. Perry’s grandmother was also a seamstress for this show and added pockets to the dancers’ thongs.

The Stardust Hotel was demolished in 2007 and was home to Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack, as well as Siegfried and Roy, so needless to say, Perry is in excellent company during his ‘Play’ residency, which returns to Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas. October 5.

Heavier on American Idol news

Loading more stories