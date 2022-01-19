Katy Perry talked about Orlando Bloom’s worst habit

For anyone who has always dreamed of having a boyfriend like Orlando Bloom, the time has come to know that live together with the star de The Lord of the Rings it’s not as beautiful as you might imagine and Katy Perry reveals it, his girlfriend since 2016 (except for that year off which had separated the two, then returned together permanently in 2018).

It certainly cannot be said that the singer of “Roar “ does not know Orlando well, with whom he not only shares most of his days but also there daughter Daisy Dove, born on August 26, 2020. After years and years of living together, Bloom has no more secrets for Perry, who admires the qualities and endures defects in her boyfriend. Yeah, but which ones?

During a recent interview Katy Perry was asked to name the actor’s worst habit in the de saga Pirates of the Caribbean and the response given by the singer took everyone by surprise. That Orlando is one of those guys who never lift the seat when they go to the toilet? Does the 45-year-old squeeze the toothpaste out of half a tube or wear panties and boxers that are two sizes larger (or smaller)? No none of that, the habit of the English actor starring in Carnival Row it is much worse.

“He likes to floss, which is thankful to God that some partners don’t and it’s disgusting and this allows him to have bright teeth,” began the 37-year-old pop star before dropping the bomb: but “Leave the floss everywhere! On the side of my bed, in the car and on the kitchen table, I say: “There are bins everywhere” “, ironized Perry, whose words have crumbled in an instant the aura of perfection that has always enveloped Bloom who, with his “bad habit”, has now become decidedly much more earthly (despite the images of him painting a bare chested daughter’s bedroom are still engraved in our minds).

At this point, however, it would be nice to hear from Orlando about Perry’s bad habit that, after the revelation made by his girlfriend, we are sure he will not be particularly magnanimous towards his partner.

