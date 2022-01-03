News

Katy Perry, the new single When I’m Gone with Alesso is out

The official lyric video of the song by Katy Perry and Alesso quickly surpassed two million views on YouTube

Katy Perry and Alesso have finally released the long-awaited song that is preparing to climb the charts around the world. When I’m gone is the title of the single that marks the record comeback of the American pop star who in recent days also kicked off the Las Vegas residency.

Alesso and Katy Perry, the lyric video on YouTube

Katy Perry prepares for Las Vegas and shares the VIDEO lineup

A song that immediately hit the heart of the public. Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, this is the name in the registry office, is the voice of the new song created by Swedish DJ which over the years has established itself as one of the most successful international producers.

Katy Perry, the via the residency Play

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom takes the stage to help her with the dress

Parallel to the distribution of the song, the voice of Firework (PHOTO) kicked off the residency in Las Vegas, as told by a series of shots shared on the Instagram profile that counts more than one hundred and forty-seven million followers who follow his life daily between music, work commitments and moments of relaxation with the dearest loved ones.

