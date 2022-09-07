Kay is already a hurricane and will continue to strengthen off the coast of Mexico

Kay strengthens to a hurricane: these are the images it leaves 4:01

(CNN) — At least three people were killed in Tropical Storm Kay, according to Guerrero state Civil Protection Director Roberto Arroyo, speaking to Reuters on Sunday.



The storm strengthened to a category 1 hurricane on Monday night with maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour according to the National Water Commission of Mexico.

Arroyo said rain levels had reached 140mm.

Torrential rains lashed Nayarit, Jaliso, Colima, Michoacán, Puebla and Oaxaca, according to Mexico’s National Weather Service.

Hurricane Kay is forecast to move northwest over the next five days, remaining west of Mexico, including the Baja California peninsula. It is expected to strengthen over the next 36 hours and could “become a major hurricane during that time,” according to information from the US National Hurricane Center on Tuesday morning.

Kay is expected to become a Category 2 hurricane within the next 12 hours and possibly reach a Category 3 by Wednesday, before beginning to weaken on Thursday.

Kay is expected to produce 100 to 200mm of rainfall, with isolated storm totals of up to 300mm, across parts of western Mexico, including the Baja California peninsula, through Thursday night. These rainfall amounts could lead to flash flooding, including landslides.

The hurricane is currently projected to run parallel to the west coast of Mexico with outer bands hitting the coast, but official forecasts indicate that Kay will remain offshore and not make landfall at this time, according to CNN Meteorologist Monica Garrett. .

Hurricane alert issued for some regions of the Baja California Peninsula

A hurricane alert is issued for the west coast of the Baja California Peninsula from Puerto Cortés to Punta Eugenia, according to the Mexican government.

A tropical storm warning is also in effect from Punta Abreojos south to Cabo San Lucas and from Cabo San Lucas north to Santa Rosalía. In addition, a tropical storm alert is in effect from north of Santa Rosalía to Bahía de los Ángeles and from north of Punta Eugenia to San José de las Palomas.

Hurricane Kay will move along the west coast of the Baja California Peninsula from late Wednesday through Friday. The storm will be at its closest point and may make landfall in the central portion of the Peninsula by late Thursday. Kay currently has sustained winds of 136.9 km/h, making it a Category 1 hurricane. It is expected to further strengthen and could become a Category 3 hurricane in the next 48 hours.

Winds will be stronger if the center of the storm moves offshore, but heavy rain is inevitable either way. Widespread rainfall amounts of 76 to 203mm are expected across the Baja California Peninsula, with a chance of up to 380mm in the central portions of the peninsula.